newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Durant Comments On NBA Fans Getting Out Of Pocket

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers like Russell Westbrook and Trae Young were disrespected last night by opposing fans who thought they were just a bit too invincible in their seats. Westbrook had popcorn thrown on him, and Young was spat on in what was a truly disgusting move considering we are still in the midst of a pandemic. All-in-all, it was an embarrassing night for the NBA when it comes to fan behavior, and they're taking action as a result.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#76ers#Kd#Knicks Fan#The League#Star#Pocket#Funny#Popcorn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant responds to fan action against Trae Young and Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant didn’t waste any time to show his feelings on recent fan behavior at Madison Square Garden and the Wells Fargo Center. The players affected by these acts were his former teammate Russell Westbrook and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. A fan was caught trying to spit on Trae Young on a late game inbounds play, while in Philadelphia, a fan disgustingly spilled popcorn all over Westbrook as he was heading to the locker room:
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playoff Kevin Durant is back after a two-year wait

How quickly have we forgotten about Playoff Kevin Durant? Fans marvel over how Playoff LeBron activates a different gear to elevate his game when the postseason starts, but he is not the only player who can tap into that gear. In fact, Durant has done it on a level that even LeBron James would have trouble matching.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off...
NBAMiddletown Press

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBAfloridanewstimes.com

Kyrie Irving is pleased that he and Kevin Durant have made something special in the Nets

Almost two years have passed since Kyrie Irving and fellow Kevin Durant made the surprising decision to bypass the Knicks and bypass the Brooklyn Bridge to join the Nets as a free agent. Since then, they have long endured injuries and criticisms of the move to form a “super team,” but now they’re in the place they wanted and are a favorite of the NBA titles in the 2021 playoffs. I am participating as.
NBACBS Sports

Nets look to secure East's No. 2 seed with win over Cavaliers

For the first time in over three months, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving shared the floor together with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in a 105-91 win against the Chicago Bulls. It was a slow start, but ultimately a positive outcome, that kept Brooklyn in second place in...
NBARealGM

Kevin Durant Says Nets Can 'Adjust And Adapt As Time Goes On' Following Win

James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all started together for the first time since Feb. 13 in the Brooklyn Nets' 105-91 win over the Chicago Bulls. Irving lead the scoring with 22 points, while Durant added 12 points and nine rebounds, with Harden finishing with five points and seven assists.
NBANews-Herald

Cavaliers' season ends in loss to Nets

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it's time to forget that and...
NBANECN

How Nets Star Kevin Durant Has Fared Vs. Celtics Over NBA Career

Durant's history vs. Celtics proves why he's their toughest matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For a few brief weeks in the summer of 2016, it looked like the Boston Celtics had a shot at landing Kevin Durant. Now, they have the unenviable task of trying to stop him.