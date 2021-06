Kendra Phillips was at Jackson County Comprehensive High School when the doors were opened in 1990 and she’ll be there when the doors close in late May. Phillips, who started out at Jackson County as a math teacher and now serves as an assistant principal, will be one of many who makes the transition in July to the new Jackson County High (they’re dropping the “Comprehensive”), located in the western sector of the county at Georgia Highway 332 and Skelton Road.