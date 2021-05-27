PHSC Collaborates with City of Brooksville to Help Students Begin Careers

Pasco-Hernando State College is excited to once again be partnering with Innovation Collective on an event that will allow students the opportunity to do a “Shark Tank” style pitch to venture capitalists and top entrepreneurs in the United States right here in Hernando County. The pitch event is led by Innovation Collective in partnership with AARP Innovation Labs. It is called the “Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Competition.” The event is for companies, early-stage startups, and ideas that improve our quality of life as we age. Many would see this as simply products that help the elderly, but it is designed to focus on any idea or innovation that makes life better for everyone.