Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

PHSC Collaborates with City of Brooksville to Help Students Begin Careers

Tampa Bay News Wire
 8 days ago

Pasco-Hernando State College is excited to once again be partnering with Innovation Collective on an event that will allow students the opportunity to do a “Shark Tank” style pitch to venture capitalists and top entrepreneurs in the United States right here in Hernando County. The pitch event is led by Innovation Collective in partnership with AARP Innovation Labs. It is called the “Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Competition.” The event is for companies, early-stage startups, and ideas that improve our quality of life as we age. Many would see this as simply products that help the elderly, but it is designed to focus on any idea or innovation that makes life better for everyone.

www.tampabaynewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Education
Hernando County, FL
Education
Brooksville, FL
Business
County
Hernando County, FL
Hernando County, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#College Students#Academic Success#Technology Development#Phsc Collaborates#Aarp Innovation Labs#Innovation Collective#Collaboration#Early Stage Startups#Strategic Partnerships#Academia#Grassroots Activities#Corporate Development#Baccalaureate Degrees#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
AARP
Related
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Hernando, FLsuncoastnews.com

Schools, parents thank teachers during week of appreciation

When we think about growing up, there’s bound to be one or two or more teachers who have made a positive influence on us and who we’ve become. From May 3-7, National Teacher Appreciation Week was celebrated across the country, and Hernando County staff and students made sure to let it be known how much their teachers were appreciated.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

Bid on Mobile Mini Murals by Local Artists

This marks the second year that the Mini Mobile Murals effort hosted by Brooksville Main Street and the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, has graced the Hernando art scene. With these beautiful original artworks, many of which were created by local artists, playing a major role in two Brooksville Main Street events this spring: Murals in the Park and the May Art Stroll. These murals are so mobile, in fact, that they have found yet another new home this year: online.
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

Celebrating National Hospital Week

Good health. We all want it – a life where our bodies remain strong and able, allowing us to do the things we most enjoy. And, there's never been a time when good health and wellbeing have been more essential for our human connections, whether it is the opportunity to hug our loved ones, meet the first grandchild, play with our teams, or gather with friends again.
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

Community Support Needed for Chance to Earn Major Donation for Operation HeartF.E.L.T.

The Brooksville nonprofit Operation HeartF.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies)--a grassroots, volunteer-run non-profit backpack program--provides more than 260,000 nutritious meals annually to Hernando County children suffering from food insecurity. The meals allow the children to get through weekends, holidays, and extended school breaks. "We feed about 800 children every week currently,...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

FICTITIOUS NAME NOTICE

ASHLEY BOLIN, TAMMY BOLIN owner/co-owners, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of “WET N’ WILD WATER SLIDES” located in HERNANDO County, FLORIDA, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes. Published: May...