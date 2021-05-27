Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

LETTER: Responds to Clyde's remarks on Capitol attack

mainstreetnews.com
 28 days ago

Regarding the headline above the fold in last week’s paper, "Clyde’s insurrection comments create huge backlash":. When I first heard of our congressman’s remarks, I sent a few emails directly to his office. I gave him an opportunity to explain himself. He was asked to do that by reporters after his remarks became public and his first response to their queries was that he was “taken out of context”. When asked to explain, he was speechless, as they reminded him of the people who lost their lives that day, one of those from Kennesaw, then fidgeted around waiting on his ride to show up, quickly jumping into the truck and riding away when it did, without answering the questions.

www.mainstreetnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Patrick Moynihan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gainesville Times#House#Republican#Truth#Conserving Life Liberty#The Pursuit Of Happiness#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsdawsonnews.com

Rep. Andrew Clyde responds to controversy over medal vote, alleged officer snub

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, responded Thursday to criticism over his vote on awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol police and his encounter with one of the officers. Clyde voted with 20 other Republicans against a resolution Tuesday, June 15, that would award Capitol police officers with the medals for their service during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Attack on McDevitt was shameful

It is the opinion of the Warren County Conservative Committee that it is time for a good look at certain candidates/elected officials, political hacks and their cohorts in Warren County, regarding the publicized character assassination of Brent McDevitt in the Chronicle. Most of you are elected officials in office to...
Congress & CourtsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Enough posturing on Capitol attack

Thank you Iowa senators for voting against the creation of a commission to investigate the Capitol attack. The Senate has enough to do that they are not addressing. Maybe they could try to work on the massive federal deficit or the dreamers issue with an actual law. Maybe it would be a good idea to look at the problems at the southern border and try to help the issue instead of leaving it to one man to write fiats. Come on Congress, haven't we seen enough posturing and political hacking? Please get together and fix something you might be able to help.
Congress & Courtstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Bipartisan investigation of Capitol riot still needed

Professional and personal photographs taken at the Jan. 6, 2021 violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol show an act of treason, and the deaths and injuries of courageous law enforcement officers confirm that terrorism. This terrorism was against our democracy, our country. This gang violence resulted in loss of life, loss of taxpayer property, and — most importantly — loss of international respect and awe for the United States. So, not to want to investigate this crime reveals a self-interest and lack of patriotism of profound dimension. Any elected member of Congress who stands in the way of investigation cries out for congressional censure.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP's Gohmert, Clyde file lawsuit over metal detector fines

Two GOP lawmakers announced Monday that they have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of fines issued against them for failing to complete security screenings to enter the House chamber. Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Andrew Clyde (Ga.) both tried to appeal the fines — which are $5,000 for...
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: Put personal attacks aside

In all my years on the Leavenworth School Board and the City Commission, I have listened and/or heard from countless citizens on all sides of many issues. It is the job of an elected official to use their best judgment when voting. I fully realize there is passion on all sides of some issues so it is impossible to please all the people all the time. I have always been and will remain committed to making the best decisions for the overall good of Leavenworth and our citizens.
Idaho Stateidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Democrats attack Idaho law

Well, one more time the Democrat Party attempts to feather its nest at the expense of the American people and Idaho law. Idaho is a “right-to-work” state by law. The Democrats in Congress are attempting to override the will of all Idaho citizens by passing a far-reaching piece of legislation known as the PRO Act.
Congress & CourtsCapital Journal

Outlets advance unfounded Capitol attack theory

There is no evidence that “unindicted co-conspirators” mentioned in federal indictments related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are undercover FBI agents or informants, as conservative outlets have claimed or suggested. Legal experts and federal case law say that government agents and informants cannot be labeled conspirators to a crime.
Congress & Courtsmainstreetnews.com

LETTER: Reps. Clyde and Hice do not have our interests or backs

Dear Editor: There is a transportation bill in Congress making available $138 million for Georgia projects upon request by our U.S. representatives. The 9th and 10th districts, however, will not be receiving funding for roads, bridges and other projects our districts need because U.S. Reps Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice have not and do not intend make a request. When asked why, their response has been “No comment.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden's bizarre behavior at press conference causes 'Creepy Joe' to trend on Twitter

President Joe Biden trended on Twitter for what many are calling a "creepy" interaction with the press during a press conference on Thursday. Biden held a press conference at the White House to share his thoughts on the announcement that a bipartisan group of senators came to a tentative deal on an infrastructure bill. Throughout the press conference, the behaved in a bizarre manner, repeatedly leaning over the podium and answered reporters' questions in a whisper.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Galveston, TXWatertown Daily Times

Democrats need a day of atonement

With the creation of June 19th (“Juneteenth”) as a federal holiday, Democrats have one more claim to be the party of civil rights and equal opportunity for African Americans, though most Republicans also voted for the holiday. From Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to the mid-20th century, members of...