LETTER: Responds to Clyde's remarks on Capitol attack

Regarding the headline above the fold in last week’s paper, "Clyde’s insurrection comments create huge backlash":. When I first heard of our congressman’s remarks, I sent a few emails directly to his office. I gave him an opportunity to explain himself. He was asked to do that by reporters after his remarks became public and his first response to their queries was that he was “taken out of context”. When asked to explain, he was speechless, as they reminded him of the people who lost their lives that day, one of those from Kennesaw, then fidgeted around waiting on his ride to show up, quickly jumping into the truck and riding away when it did, without answering the questions.