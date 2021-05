Has Tim Tebow fatigue set in throughout the nation? Nationally, the story of Tebow being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to play tight end has been greeted with negativity. Public sentiment and media outlets (print and electronic) are questioning the move, while asking how the Jags could possibly benefit from Tebow being on the field. Questions on how someone can even make a professional team when they have not played the game in eight years, have never played the position, and will be 34 years old when the upcoming NFL season begins.