newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

2022 Oscars pushed back by one month to late March

primetimer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards, originally scheduled for Feb. 27, will instead air on Sunday, March 27. This will be the second consecutive delay for the Oscars, which was moved to April 25 this year because of the pandemic.

www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosBillboard

2022 Oscar Telecast Has Been Pushed Back: Here's the New Date

This coming year will have 10-month eligibility period, while this past year had a 14-month eligibility period. The 94th Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, March 27, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Thursday (May 27). The show was originally scheduled for Feb. 27, 2022.
ScienceVulture

Oscars Push Next Year’s Ceremony to Late March to Make You Miss Them a Little Bit

As life slowly gets back to normal, we all have to make adjustments, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is no different. Having perhaps realized that following up the lowest-rated Oscars ever with another telecast 10 months later might be slightly gauche, the Academy and ABC on Thursday announced they were pushing the date of next year’s Oscars back from late February to March 27, 2022. Additionally, the COVID-era rules allowing streaming releases to compete will stay in place, while the eligibility period will revert to the Academy’s traditional end-of-year deadline.
Entertainmentharrisondaily.com

Oscars set next show date for March 2022

Planning is already underway for the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, the film academy and ABC said Thursday. After a year of disruption, innovation and , the Academy Awards are …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Motion Picture Academy sets March 27 for next Oscars ceremony

Following last month’s pandemic-delayed — and lowest-rated — Oscars telecast, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced its next ceremony will be Sunday, March 27, 2022. The 94th Annual Academy Awards will be a month later than its usual pre-pandemic slot, and the 2022 event will...
Entertainmentkjrh.com

Next year's Oscars ceremony delayed until March 27

Next year's Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27, which is a month later than planned. The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 27. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the news on Thursday. In a news release, the academy said the ceremony would be held...
MoviesThe Hill

Oscars to return to Dolby Theatre, air on March 27 next year

The Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre next March. Organizers for the 94th annual awards gala said Thursday that the show will air on March 27 on ABC from its historic Hollywood venue. The ceremony was altered this year amid the coronavirus pandemic — pushed from February to April...
Public Healththestreamable.com

2022 Oscars Ceremony Set for Late March, Will Follow Pandemic Qualifying Rules & Typical Calendar Year

The details for the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony have officially been announced, and things are looking slightly different this time around. While the awards show typically takes place in February, it is set for March 27, 2022. This is to help organizers of the Oscars prevent any conflicts with the Super Bowl or the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Though this is later than usual, 2021’s Oscars ceremonies were also very late and didn’t happen until April 25 due to COVID-related delays, so this is an improvement.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Spiral Wins Weekend With $8.7 Million, But Marks Low Point For Saw Franchise

Masks are coming off in certain locations and more seats may be opening up in movie theaters but the films themselves are still not drawing much of an audience. Only four films this year have managed to open to more than $10 million and if the Saw series has anything in common with Raya and the Last Dragon it may be the disappointment in not being able to join that exclusive club in 2021. Instead, the latest Saw film, Spiral, looks to become another footnote suggesting that even brand names are not bringing back people to theaters. Yet.
Moviessportsgrindentertainment.com

Dave Bautista Reveals Direction Has Been His Goal for Years Now, Says ’It Is on My Bucket List to Direct at Least One Film’

Hollywood star Dave Bautista says directing a film has been his goal for years and he is slowly making moves to working behind the camera. The 52-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor, known for spectacle films like Guardians of the Galaxy and the recently released Army of the Dead, is looking forward to direct a small drama. Asked about filmmaking, Bautista told SFX magazine: “That’s kind of been my goal for years. I’m slowly working my way behind the camera. I’m in my 50s man – my time in front of the camera is going to be limited! But I love filmmaking. Knives Out 2: Kathryn Hahn Is the Recent Addition to the Cast of Daniel Craig’s Netflix Film Starring Dave Bautista and Edward Norton.
MoviesVulture

Watch Regina King Learn She May Be in the Running to Direct New Superman Movie

Regina King was apparently the last to learn that Regina King might be on the shortlist to direct the upcoming Superman movie for DC and Warner Bros. In a live interview on MSNBC with Tiffany Cross, King seemed shocked to hear that she’s in the running to the direct the film, which currently has J.J. Abrams attached to produce and Ta-Nehisi Coates attached to write. “You’re rumored to be on the short list to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said, referencing a recent Hollywood Reporter article about Warner Bros.’ search for a director and star for Superman. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?” King looked genuinely baffled as she replied, “Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC! Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now.”
Movies/Film

Movie Theaters Are Back, Baby: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Looks to Land $58 Million Holiday Box Office Haul

If there was any lingering concern that movie theaters would struggle to come back after the pandemic, this weekend’s box office debut of A Quiet Place Part II should put those to rest. The sci-fi horror sequel is on track to land an estimated $58.5 million through the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and it should come as no surprise that this will be a record-breaking box office haul for the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.
MoviesDerrick

2022 Oscars pushed back a month, will return to usual venue

The 94th Academy Awards have a new date, moving to March 27, 2022, a month later than originally planned, the motion picture academy announced Thursday. The shift would appear to signal that the academy feels the need to put a bit more space between the Oscars and the live sporting events competing for a dwindling number of viewers. The 2022 Beijing Olympics are scheduled to take place from Feb. 4-20, while the 2022 Super Bowl is set for Feb. 13.