2022 Oscars pushed back by one month to late March

Regina King was apparently the last to learn that Regina King might be on the shortlist to direct the upcoming Superman movie for DC and Warner Bros. In a live interview on MSNBC with Tiffany Cross, King seemed shocked to hear that she’s in the running to the direct the film, which currently has J.J. Abrams attached to produce and Ta-Nehisi Coates attached to write. “You’re rumored to be on the short list to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Cross said, referencing a recent Hollywood Reporter article about Warner Bros.’ search for a director and star for Superman. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?” King looked genuinely baffled as she replied, “Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC! Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now.”