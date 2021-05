SECRETARY BLINKEN: Marc, good morning. FOREIGN MINISTER GARNEAU: Good morning, Tony. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Great to see you. So pleased to have a chance to spend some time with my friend, the minister of foreign affairs. We have been meeting in all sorts of places – in Brussels for NATO, in London at the G7, now here in Reykjavik. And of course, as always, we have a lot to cover, but I think we’re primarily focused on what brings us here today, which is the Arctic Council meeting and the shared commitment of the United States and Canada to work to preserve this region as a place for peaceful cooperation and positive human endeavor, whether it’s sustainable development, whether it’s dealing with climate, whether it’s advancing science, looking out for the interests and well-being of indigenous peoples – a lot to work on.