Federal ruling looms in legal challenge to Detroit's recreational pot law
A federal judge in Detroit heard arguments Thursday in a legal battle that has halted the processing of applications for recreational marijuana businesses in the city. U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman last month ordered Detroit to temporarily stop processing applications amid a lawsuit that argues a provision of a new city ordinance regulating recreational pot operations gives unfair preference to longtime residents deemed legacy Detroiters.www.detroitnews.com