M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Trailer Brings Thrills and Chills

After sharing a very short teaser yesterday, filmmaker Edgar Wright has shared the full trailer for his new feature, Last Night in Soho. This is a departure for Wright, whose previous films include the three great comedies with Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End), the fantastic adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, and 2017's music-filled crime film Baby Driver. It's a psychological thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie as a fashion student who is mysteriously sent back in time to 1965 London and encounters -- or perhaps inhabits -- her idol, a "dazzling wannabe singer" played by The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. But as the official synopsis, reads, "1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences." Or as the official tagline says, "When the past lets you in, the truth will come out."