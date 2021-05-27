Hulu finds its Mike Tyson: Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes

The 31-year-old Moonlight breakout star has been tapped to play the polarizing and legendary boxer in the eight episode limited series Iron Mike from the I, Tonya team. Iron Mike will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind what Hulu calls “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture." Tyson is not involved in Iron Mike in any capacity, though Hulu reportedly briefed him and his team on the series before it was announced in February. After Hulu picked up the series, Tyson immediately blasted the show as “tone deaf cultural misappropriation" and, a month later, announced the making of a limited series he's sanctioning starring Jamie Foxx. In addition to Moonlight, Rhodes' credits include starring on the OWN Tyler Perry series If Loving You Is Wrong.