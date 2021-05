A report outlining deficiencies with West Virginia housing conditions for people with intellectual disabilities is nine pages of awful. A 19-year-old requiring direct care at all times told his caretakers he drank antifreeze. At first he received no medical attention. Then he pitched face-first into his dinner. Still no medical attention. After going to bed, he got up at midnight and fell. At that point he was taken to an emergency room, where the staff asked more about what was wrong.