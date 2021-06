Police have found a 27-year-old man last seen over a week ago in Norfolk, according to a tweet.

Police asked for help finding Troy R. Bradshaw this week. They said he was last seen May 19 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way, off Chesapeake Boulevard.

Friday morning, police said he was found safe.

