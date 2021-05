DRYDEN, VA - Wilma Jean Lawson, age 90 of the Dryden community went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021 at her home. Wilma was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and daughter. She was member of the Valley View Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Calvin Brownlow Lawson, her mother Golden Marie Morefield and brother Vernon Morefield.