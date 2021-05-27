City officials asking Spokane public to conserve water with various practices

SPOKANE, WA.– Mayor Nadine Woodward and Council President Breean Beggs are asking the Spokane public to join them in efforts to continue to conserve water this summer. “As a community, we need to use water wisely, especially during current conditions,” said Mayor Woodward. “We are asking citizens to use strategies that allow them to maintain their lawns and landscaping, while using less water and keeping their summer watering bills more affordable.”