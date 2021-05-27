Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LETTER: Forever 19

mainstreetnews.com
 5 days ago

As Memorial Day comes and goes, I seek and find names of comrades on the WALL. We shared bread, laughter, hostilities, and tears. They are Forever 19 and I am 70 and the only reason my name does not appear on the sculpture is by the Grace of God. I...

www.mainstreetnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#God#U S Army#Comrades#Laughter#Hostilities#Home#Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Societydougwils.com

Letters in Springtime

No particular recent post but that seems to happen a lot recently. First off, I am increasingly finding you to be a wackadoodle nut job with significant blind spots regarding an assortment of racial and social issues that I assume stems from living so far north and disconnected from “others” along with a heavy dose of echo chamber online media intake. But every now and then you manage to somehow say something significant. One of those ideas is your thoughts on raising children to love the law not just obey it. Would you kindly point me towards a book I assume you wrote that best dives into this subject.
FestivalAthens Banner-Herald

Opinion: Remember why we commemorate, not celebrate, Memorial Day

“The Department of Veterans Affairs provides headstones and markers for the graves of veterans anywhere in the world and for eligible dependents of veterans buried in national, state veteran or federal cemeteries. Flat bronze, flat granite, flat marble and upright marble types are available to mark the grave of a veteran or dependent in the style consistent with existing monuments at the place of burial. Niche markers also are available to mark columbaria used for the inurnment of cremated remains.
Festivalyoursun.com

COLUMN: Make commitment to US on Memorial Day

Monday is Memorial Day. A day set aside for all of us to remember those brothers and sisters who served in the military and sacrificed everything for the cause of freedom and democracy. From the beginning each raised their right hand and pledged that they would preserve, protect, and defend...
SocietyWeirton Daily Times

Remember their sacrifices

Today is casually considered the start of the summer vacation season. The kids are out of or about to get out of school. The days are getting longer. The grills are out in full force. But today also must be a time to pause and consider those freedoms we enjoy...
SocietyCoeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: LEST WE FORGET…

I never got to be a Poppy Girl. Yes…POPPY GIRL…in CAPITAL letters. To me, it was THAT important. I was so jealous of my four younger sisters. They got to wear pretty flowery homemade dresses and hats, styled by our mama. They got to go to the Legion meetings with my dad, the Commander, and carry baskets of red crepe paper poppies. (Red was my favorite color — I could have DONE this!) They got to go to other assorted meetings throughout the town of Jerome; sing a song composed by mama, recite the poem “In Flanders Fields.” They got their picture in the newspaper. Sigh. They were young and cute and did a good job. They knew what it was all about…
FestivalRichmond.com

Letters to the Editor: Memorial Day 2021

Editor’s note: We share the following in honor of Memorial Day. Washington, D.C., May 5, 1868. I. The 30th day of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land. In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.
MilitaryPortsmouth Times

Of friends and freedom

Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew...
PoliticsWashington Post

What a true Memorial Day celebration looks like

WHILE IT’S unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America’s Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David W. Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It’s good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation’s memory, as did their cause.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Memorial Day: Honoring those who sacrificed their lives for their country – and all of us

On this day each year, in villages and cities across the land, people gather in local cemeteries to honor those who gave their lives for their country. These ceremonies often include readings by local school children of President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, which set the stage for what would become Memorial Day; Gen. John A. Logan's Order establishing Memorial Day; and "In Flanders Fields," a poem by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a World War I surgeon from Canada who wrote about those he tended and who died in battle in Belgium during the War to End All Wars.
Celebrationswshu.org

Encore: This Memorial Day, Remembering The Overlooked Heroes

This episode of StoryCorps originally aired in 2018. When Army Spc. Robert Joseph Allen returned from a yearlong deployment in Iraq, his mother, Cathy Sprigg, was glad he was home safe. Until she realized that he wasn't. Sprigg said that her son — who once saw life with "his cup...
PoliticsIJR

Biden on Memorial Day: 'Nothing More American Than Keeping the Faith'

President Joe Biden is paying tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. “There’s nothing more important, nothing more sacred, nothing more American than keeping the faith,” Biden declared during his remarks in observance of Memorial Day. Honoring the sacrifices of fallen soldiers, Biden said, “On this Memorial Day we honor...
FestivalValdosta Daily Times

BUSH: On Memorial Day and American heroes

Memorial Day comes every year. Some people work that day, some relax at home, some do errands and chores and some do nothing at all. Regardless of what you’re doing, it is important to remember those who served our country. Especially those who died for it. As a wounded soldier in the Korean War originally remarked, “All gave some; some gave all.”
Religionmetropolisplanet.com

God’s work endures forever

Ecclesiastics 3:14 tells us, “Everything God does will endure forever; nothing can be added to it and nothing taken from it. God does it so that man will revere Him.”. Have you ever said or heard someone else say, “They don’t make things like they used to”? We do live in an age of disposables today. We have disposable containers, disposable diapers (thank the Lord), even disposable lawn mowers and so many more things. So, when someone makes that statement,
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
Militarycoloradocommunitymedia.com

'This is our history'

James Hessel came home from school on Sept. 11, 2001, and told his mom he was joining the Marines. “He felt it was his patriotic duty after that terrible day," said Hessel's mom Kathie Newman. “I told him to look into some of the other military branches. The Marines are pretty hardcore.”
Festivalchestertownspy.org

In Memoriam: Remembering Them Today

Our young nation, a world power, is often engaged in deadly combat. Lost amid the mix of potent weaponry and highly skilled warriors are many who never live to describe the horrors of war. Mostly young men and women return home, their final resting places in cemeteries throughout the land....
FestivalThrive Global

Memorial Day: Two Things Come to Mind

Here in the U.S., on this Memorial Day, I am reminded by Tamra Bolton, author, “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodlanders remember, celebrate on Memorial Day

Cars lining Woodland Cemetery’s Cross Street entrance provided a small glimpse of Monday’s Memorial Day turnout. The ceremony, hosted by the American Legion, Yolo Post 77, focused on honoring those we’ve lost. “Let’s not forget what the holiday is really about: honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed...
PoliticsKingsport Times-News

Editorial: Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger from Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. As we all prepare to gather with our families, friends, and other loved ones this weekend for a picnic, barbecue or day at the...