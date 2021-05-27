newsbreak-logo
Knicks ban fan seen spitting on Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young at MSG

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The New York Knicks say they have banned a fan from the stadium after a video showed him spitting on NBA player Trae Young at Wednesday night's game. In a statement, the Knicks said: "He is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior."

