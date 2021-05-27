newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Empty seats and AWOL players – why 2011's Carling Nations Cup was a Dublin dud

By Joey Millar
When Saturday Comes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally planned to run every two years, the Home Internationals revamp never returned after a disastrous first instalment. A long-rumoured replacement for the Home Internationals, the goal was to pit the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland against each other once every two years. With England expected to join future editions, gone would be the humbling pleas for friendlies against teams higher up the FIFA rankings and inevitable consolation match-ups against those below. Instead, organisers touted Pathé newsreel nostalgia at 2011 Sky Sports prices and promised to solve the riddle of those tedious, non-qualifier international breaks, long before UEFA dreamed up the Nations League.

www.wsc.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niall Mcginn
Person
Owen Coyle
Person
Robbie Keane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations Cup#League Cup#Awol#Dublin#Wales#England#Awol#The Home Internationals#The Nations League#Fai#Angry Birds#Celtic#Welsh#Scottish#Wsc 410#Wsc Digital Archive#Cardiff#Carling#Silverware#Friendlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
UEFA
News Break
World
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dublin names Rodgers trait meaning Leicester FA Cup glory just the start

Dion Dublin has heaped praise on Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and feels their FA Cup triumph could open the floodgates to further glory. The Foxes won the prestigious competition for the first time on Saturday, with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley. Youri Tielemans scored the only goal of the match on 63 minutes. It may have taken a while to come but was well worth the wait.
Worldfarmweek.com

Ireland finishes fourth in Prague Nations Cup

MICHAEL Blake’s Irish Show Jumping team of Galway’s Michael Duffy, Sligo’s Richard Howley, Mayo’s Michael G Duffy and Louth’s Mark McAuley finished fourth of 14 teams in last Friday’s Czech Nations Cup in Prague. Ireland looked set to make a good start to the first round when Michael Duffy was...
FIFAcafonline.com

CAF postpones Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 qualifiers

The CAF Organizing Committee for Women’s football has decided to postpone the June qualifiers of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2022. This move, which is consistent with the decision to postpone men’s FIFA World Cup 2022™ African Qualifiers, is as a result of the constraints posed by the Covid19 pandemic in Africa and also infrastructure challenges in the continent.
Sportspunditarena.com

Support for John Connellan’s Dublin GAA funding motion

John Connellan’s Dublin funding proposal gathering support. Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan has been a long-time critic of the Dublin GAA funding system. He is hoping to have a motion on the issue debated and voted on at the 2022 GAA congress. Connellan stills plays club football with Athlone and...
Worldclareecho.ie

Fixture details confirmed for Clare’s U20 & minor footballers and hurlers

Dates times and venues for Clare’s clashes in the Munster U20 and minor hurling and football championships have been confirmed. Munster Council confirmed the fixtures at a meeting on Thursday evening. Michael Neylon’s U20 footballers will be the first in action when they make the trip to Waterford on Thursday...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Midfielder Sam Szmodics called up into Republic of Ireland squad

Peterborough midfielder Sam Szmodics has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time after manager Stephen Kenny’s plans were hit by injuries once again. The 25-year-old, who qualifies through his grandmother, is one of two men drafted into the party for next month’s friendlies against Andorra...
Worldpunditarena.com

Ronan O’Gara makes U-turn on Champions Cup final referee comments

Ronan O’Gara has revealed that he’s changed his mind regarding the performance of the officiating team in last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup final. La Rochelle were narrowly beaten by Toulouse in their first-ever Champions Cup final, after which head coach O’Gara made no excuses for his side’s loss and commended referee Luke Pearce for a good performance.
Premier LeagueBBC

Malta v Northern Ireland (Sun)

Venue: Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria Date: Sunday, 30 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website; text updates and report on the BBC Sport website. Ian Baraclough will hope to secure his first win inside 90 minutes as Northern Ireland manager at...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Stuart Dallas ‘natural choice’ to lead Northern Ireland in friendly – Baraclough

Ian Baraclough called Stuart Dallas “the natural choice” to captain Northern Ireland in Sunday’s friendly against Malta in Austria. A decade and three days after making his international debut against Wales in Dublin, the Leeds midfielder will lead out the side for the second time in his career in the absence of regular skipper Steven Davis and vice-captain Jonny Evans.
Soccerwearebrighton.com

Steve Foster 1982: A Brighton player at a World Cup with England

The summer of 1982. War raged over The Falklands, Madness topped the UK album charts and for the only time in Albion history, a Brighton player went to a World Cup with England – Steve Foster. Foster and the Seagulls had enjoyed an excellent 1981-82 season. Mike Bailey led the...