The F10-generation BMW M5 is one of the least loved of all the M5s. In fact, it may even be the very least loved. All other M5s have at least one outstanding feature that help it stand out from the crowd but the F10 M5 never really did. Sure, it’s fast and capable but it does lack some of the enthusiasm that BMW fans want. But now that it’s surprisingly cheap and easy to tune, is it actually a bargain or is it a bit of a risk?