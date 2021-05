Canoeing on the lake, laughing on the water slide, campfire and s’mores; these are just some of the great times had by kids attending 4-H Camp. If you’re looking for a way to get the kids involved in some fun activities this summer, maybe one of the 4-H Summer Camps is the answer for you. Although we won’t get to enjoy our traditional week long camps, there are several day camp options available to youth this summer. More information can be found at https://putnam.tennessee.edu/summer-camps/