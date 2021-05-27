Huskies will ride the unflappable arm of Gabbie Plain against No. 1 Oklahoma’s unprecedented offense

Gabbie Plain didn’t get hit much in the first inning on Friday. Instead, she did the hitting … though the batter’s box may be to blame. After surrendering a leadoff double to Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings in the opening frame of an eventual 4-2 loss, Plain — Washington’s unquestioned ace, who entered the super regionals with a 32-3 record and a 1.23 ERA — hit three separate Sooners, the last of which forced in the first run of the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, an inside pitch clattered off the protective elbow guard of shortstop Grace Lyons — who made little attempt to dodge the 0-2 offering. Husky head coach Heather Tarr made a beeline for home plate umpire Cam Ellison, evidently unhappy with the proximity of the batter’s box to the plate.