newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Huskies will ride the unflappable arm of Gabbie Plain against No. 1 Oklahoma’s unprecedented offense

By Mike Vorel
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Washington’s season teetering on the edge of oblivion, a different person pitched. Technically, Gabbie Plain — the Huskies’ 6-foot senior from Harrington Park, Australia — threw all 14 innings and 209 pitches in UW’s doubleheader sweep of Big Ten champion Michigan on Sunday, sending coach Heather Tarr’s team to the super regionals for the fifth consecutive season. Technically, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year with six career no-hitters and a 1.23 ERA flashed the same trademark smile after nearly every pitch inside Husky Softball Stadium.

www.seattletimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#College Softball#Espn2#Home Game#Sooners#Michigan Stadium#National Defense#Hits#Huskies#Uw#Wolverines#Abc#Goliath#Arizona State#Oklahoma Offense#Husky Softball Stadium#Edge#Lead#Espn2 Saturday#Coach Heather Tarr
Related
Washington Statepac-12.com

Recap: Gabbie Plain overpowers the Cardinal as No. 5 Washington softball wins its 40th game of the year

Pac-12 Networks' Kate Scott and Jenne Becerra breakdown the action from No. 5 Washington softball's 4-0 road victory at Stanford on Thursday evening. Gabbie Plain was fantastic, blanking the Cardinal for a complete-game shutout to move to 28-1 on the season. Plain's battery mate Morganne Flores provided more than enough offense with a two-run single in the third inning. The victory was the 40th of the season for the Huskies, making 2021 the fourth straight year they have won at least 40 games.
Washington StateThe Daily

Young bats heating up for Washington as postseason approaches

Historically, the No. 5 Washington softball team has had a problem with offensive production in the postseason. In 2019, the Huskies’ season came to a close when they ran into the best pitcher in the country: UCLA’s Rachel Garcia. In the national semifinals, Washington was shut out, marking the 10th year in a row that its season concluded by failing to score more than three runs.
Michigan StateMichigan Daily

Gabbie Plain gets better of Michigan hitters

Yesterday, Washington right-hander Gabbie Plain made two mistakes: back-to-back home runs hit by Wolverine senior infielders Lou Allan and Taylor Bump. Those miscues ended up being the difference in the 2-1 Michigan victory. Today, facing elimination, Plain was the difference. The NCAA Player of the Year candidate hailing from Australia...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

USA Softball Collegiate POY finalist Jocelyn Alo, high-octane OU offense await fellow finalist Gabbie Plain

NORMAN, Okla. — Of course the Selection Committee knew what it was doing when it set up the regionals. Of course it did. What a tasty matchup Oklahoma vs. Washington would be—among so many others—if both could make it through the first weekend. But even more than that, what a tasty matchup it would be between two of the nation’s top three finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo and Huskies hurler Gabbie Plain.
Oklahoma StateSeattle Times

Despite opening loss, UW Huskies on equal ground with No. 1 Oklahoma in softball super regional

Oklahoma’s softball team is a walking mismatch, the greatest show on turf (or grass), a collection of mashers rarely, if ever, seen in college annals. The Huskies walked into its stadium Friday, jammed to the rafters with Sooner fans eager to witness the latest in a long line of routs. Some no doubt wondered if UW would be the latest mercy-rule victim of softball’s most feared and most successful team. That wasn’t an indictment of the Huskies but rather a testament to a Sooners team that hasn’t merely been beating opponents, but crushing them.
College SportsWenatchee World

Amid batter’s box controversy, UW Huskies fall to Oklahoma in super regional opener

Gabbie Plain didn’t get hit much in the first inning on Friday. Instead, she did the hitting … though the batter’s box may be to blame. After surrendering a leadoff double to Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings in the opening frame of an eventual 4-2 loss, Plain — Washington’s unquestioned ace, who entered the super regionals with a 32-3 record and a 1.23 ERA — hit three separate Sooners, the last of which forced in the first run of the game. With the bases loaded and two outs, an inside pitch clattered off the protective elbow guard of shortstop Grace Lyons — who made little attempt to dodge the 0-2 offering. Husky head coach Heather Tarr made a beeline for home plate umpire Cam Ellison, evidently unhappy with the proximity of the batter’s box to the plate.
Norman, OKThe Daily

Mighty Sooner offense snaps Plain, ends Huskies’ season in Super Regionals

NORMAN, Okla. — Gabbie Plain finally met her match Saturday afternoon. After containing No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday, allowing just three earned runs, the senior for the No. 16 Washington softball team pitched the worst game of her career Saturday against the Sooners’ juggernaut offense. Unable to keep the ball in the park, the Huskies’ season drew to a close in the Norman Super Regional by way of a 9-1 run-ruling.
College Sportschatsports.com

#Woof: Huskies Land 3-Star Offensive Lineman From The Desert

Happy Monday Dawg fans! The Huskies got some welcome news today when 3-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford from Saguaro HS, AZ committed to UW. The Huskies were able to beat out USC, Michigan State, Arizona, and Oregon State for his commitment. Listed at 6’2 and around 265 pounds Brailsford projects...
Oklahoma StateFrankfort Times

Ole Miss reaches NCAA women's final against Oklahoma State

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andrea Lignell played 40 holes to win two matches Tuesday and Ole Miss made its debut in the NCAA Women's Championship by advancing to the title match against Oklahoma State. Both teams are seeking their first NCAA title in women's golf. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Tap Arizona Pipeline for Versatile Offensive Lineman

The Washington Huskies have gained a second commitment in 10 days in Arizona offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, who announced his pledge on Monday on social media. Much like he did with 2021 signee Robert Wyrsch, Huskies offensive-line coach Scott Huff saw what he liked early on in Brailsford and offered another quick-footed, high-ceiling offensive lineman.
thesundevils.com

11 National Tickets Punched at NCAA Track and Field West Prelims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A long week in Texas for Arizona State track and field came to an end Saturday with the conclusion of the NCAA Track and Field West Prelims hosted by Texas A&M. ASU punched 11 tickets to the National Championship meet in Eugene, Oregon, June 9-12 this week, with three of those coming on Saturday thanks to high marks in the men's 4x100, 110m hurdles, and women's discus. Jorinde van Klinken highlighted the day with a new facility record and collegiate PR that puts her further ahead in the national performance lists.
BasketballWenatchee World

Husky men’s basketball hometown reunion continues with addition of PJ Fuller

The Huskies hometown reunion continues as the Washington men’s basketball team received a commitment from PJ Fuller who starred at Nathan Hale and Garfield High. Fuller, a 6-foot-4 guard played the past two seasons at TCU where he averaged 5.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists while starting 26 of 57 games. He shot 37.8% from the field and just 27.7% on three-pointers.
College Sportsthecrite.com

Mavericks offense shines against Rangers

The Colorado Mesa University (CMU) baseball team dominated in the field and in the batter’s box with a 16-4 victory. In their second game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament (RMAC) CMU took on the Rangers of Regis University (RU). The Mavericks got back to playing the short game...
Seattle, WAgohuskies.com

Pitcher's Duel Goes Against Huskies In 2-1 Loss

SEATTLE – The Washington Huskies fell 2-1 to the Michigan Wolverines in the first Saturday game of Regionals. All three runs came on solo home runs in the sixth: Michigan had back-to-back shots in the top half of the inning, with Morganne Flores' launching her tenth career postseason home run in the bottom half.
Arizona Statepac-12.com

Recap: Noah Cardenas stars as UCLA baseball completes sweep over No. 23 Arizona State

Pac-12 Networks' Dominic Controneo and Tuffy Gosewisch break down the action from UCLA baseball's 3-0 triumph over Arizona State to close out the 2021 regular season in Tempe on Saturday, May 29th. Catcher Noah Cardenas had a huge impact, hitting a couple of home runs and catching a shutout as the Bruins finished the season at 35-18. Jesse Bergin was dominant on the hill, pitching seven scoreless innings while only allowing four baserunners. Jared Glenn (5 IP, 2 ER) pitched well enough to win for Arizona State but took the loss for the Sun Devils who will take a 32-20 record into the postseason.
Ashe County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Huskies take hard loss in baseball game against Wilkes Central

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Husky varsity baseball team took defeat on Friday, May 14 against Wilkes Central, 7-1. The Eagles were too strong for the Huskies as each battled their way to home base. In batting, Samuel Tibbs, Dylan Short, Ray Sain and Canyon Pennington had a total...