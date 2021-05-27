Huskies will ride the unflappable arm of Gabbie Plain against No. 1 Oklahoma’s unprecedented offense
With Washington’s season teetering on the edge of oblivion, a different person pitched. Technically, Gabbie Plain — the Huskies’ 6-foot senior from Harrington Park, Australia — threw all 14 innings and 209 pitches in UW’s doubleheader sweep of Big Ten champion Michigan on Sunday, sending coach Heather Tarr’s team to the super regionals for the fifth consecutive season. Technically, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year with six career no-hitters and a 1.23 ERA flashed the same trademark smile after nearly every pitch inside Husky Softball Stadium.www.seattletimes.com