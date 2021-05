A Florida decide ordered the teenage boy charged within the brutal stabbing loss of life of a 13-year-old lady held with out bond Friday. Aiden Fucci, 14, appeared earlier than a decide by way of a digital court docket listening to on his first-degree homicide cost within the loss of life of Tristyn Bailey. Fucci’s public defender did not object to the decide’s ruling however mentioned a movement for bond may very well be filed at a later date, WKMG-TV reported.