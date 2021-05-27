Bomberman is taking the plunge into the battle royale genre with the release of Super Bomberman R Online. In this free-to-play 64 player game, you set bombs to destroy obstacles and enemies, but hopefully not yourself. Interestingly, battle royales are where the talk of cross-play between platforms began to get serious. It wasn’t until the big battle royales like Fortnite began supporting cross-play that more games from other areas began to have it as well. So does Super Bomberman R Online have cross-play functionality?