CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Friday but ended the week higher, supported by stronger corn markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 6-1/2 cents lower at $15.30-1/2 per bushel. New-crop November futures ended 5-1/2 cents lower at $13.72-3/4 per bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $5.20 at $395.50 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil fell 1.02 cents to settle at 65.79 cents per lb. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract gained 4-1/4 cents. * Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)