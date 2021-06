On May 23, Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters he was “not convinced” that COVID-19 developed naturally. The next day, the chief White House medical advisor contended it was “highly likely” that the virus “occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human.” This reversal, one of many from Dr. Fauci, prompted action from the White House. Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origins of COVID-19, including “specific questions for China.” That raised a serious question for Grant Newsham, a former reserve head of intelligence for Marine Forces Pacific.