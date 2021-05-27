HGTV ‘Flipping 101’ host on housing: We’re in ‘craziest market I’ve ever seen’

HGTV "Flipping 101" host Tarek El Moussa told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." Thursday that the current housing market is the "craziest" he’s ever seen. TAREK EL MOUSSA: I think once the affordability index disappears, meaning the entry-level buyers can't buy a home, I think we're going to see some changes. You know, I think the entry-level buyer, if they have to pay a million dollars as an entry-level home, I think I think we're going to start seeing the peak of the market. When is that going to happen? I have no idea. It might be a year from now. It might be three years from now, but we've just been in the craziest market I've ever seen.