Nueces County, TX

Nueces County Jail facing overcrowded conditions

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
The Nueces County Jail is facing near-capacity conditions with an overcrowding issue.

Sheriff J.C. Hooper says it's a population he's never seen before.

A majority of the 1,100 inmates are charged with violent offenses.

Hooper says more than 80 inmates are awaiting trials for murder.

And with the jail population at 98 percent, he says as the facility reaches maximum capacity there won't be many options to accommodate inmates.

Hooper says this condition is partly to blame on effects stemming the pandemic.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

