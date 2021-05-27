newsbreak-logo
Corpus Christi, TX

Apollo Towing offering free service over holiday weekend

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Apollo Towing Service is teaming up with local law enforcement to provide free rides this weekend.

If you're celebrating the long weekend and have a bit too much to drink, you can call for a tow home.

It's part of a campaign called "No Excuse: Anti-Driving Under the Influence."

Drivers will run 24 hours a day for people in Corpus Christi, Portland and Robstown beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and running through Monday.

The number to call for a ride is 361-853-0003

KRIS 6 News

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

