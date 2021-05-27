Apollo Towing offering free service over holiday weekend
Apollo Towing Service is teaming up with local law enforcement to provide free rides this weekend.
If you're celebrating the long weekend and have a bit too much to drink, you can call for a tow home.
It's part of a campaign called "No Excuse: Anti-Driving Under the Influence."
Drivers will run 24 hours a day for people in Corpus Christi, Portland and Robstown beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and running through Monday.
The number to call for a ride is 361-853-0003