Head-to-head: 0-0 The fourth seed takes on a 19-year-old wild card ranked #429. On paper this shouldn’t be close–and to make matters even worse, it’s the teenager’s first tour match on the ATP Tour. What he does have going for him, however, is a few Challenger Tour matches on the clay in the past few months. Ultimately, though, going from beating players mostly ranked outside the top 150 to competing with a top 50 player is too much of a big ask.