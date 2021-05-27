Maryland State Board of Education picks new superintendent

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Education appointed a new state superintendent of schools on Thursday.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Mohammed Choudhury after a national search.

Choudhury is currently serving as associate superintendent and chief strategy, talent and innovation officer for the San Antonio Independent School District.

The board noted that he has been nationally recognized for his leadership and commitment to equity, innovation and excellence in public education. He also is known for focusing on narrowing historical opportunity and achievement gaps.

“He is a bold pioneer in the educational community, and we are fortunate to have secured his leadership as Maryland’s chief education officer as we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 and seek to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” Board President Clarence Crawford said.

Choudhury will replace Karen Salmon, who will retire on June 30. Choudhury will begin his term on July 1.