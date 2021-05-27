Tornado Warning issued for Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kingfisher A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KINGFISHER COUNTY At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles east of Dover, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dover. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN