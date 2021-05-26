newsbreak-logo
JEALOUS: It’s Time for a Black Woman on the Supreme Court

By Ben Jealous
washingtoninformer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am eager to see a brilliant Black woman serving as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. I hope to celebrate her swearing-in later this year. If you’re thinking, “Did I miss something?” the answer is no, there is no vacancy on the court right now. But there has been talk that Justice...

Congress & CourtsOmaha.com

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Breyer resists calls from activists to retire from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider a case that could further curb or even overturn its 48-year approval of a woman’s right to an abortion shows the continuing impact of Donald Trump’s presidency. And it underscores why many Democrats hope the court’s oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, steps down sooner rather than later to ensure President Joe Biden can choose his successor.
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

The Future of Supreme Court Reform

For a brief moment in the fall of 2020, structural reform of the Supreme Court seemed like a tangible possibility. After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September, some prominent Democratic politicians and liberal commentators warmed to the idea of expanding the Court to respond to Republicans’ rush to confirm a nominee before the election, despite their refusal four years prior to confirm Judge Merrick Garland on the ground that it was an election year.1×1. See Astead W. Herndon & Maggie Astor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Revives Talk of Court Packing, N. Y. TIMES (Oct. 22, 2020), https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/19/us/politics/what-is-court-packing.html [https://perma.cc/5HJ8-8HNG]. Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the Presidency in November, Democrats lost seats in the House and have a majority in the Senate only through the tiebreaking vote of the Vice President.2×2. See Alexander Burns, Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They’re Asking: What Went Wrong?, N. Y. TIMES (Feb. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/us/politics/democrats-house-races-trump.html [https://perma.cc/83BA-H8F4]; Jim Tankersley & Michael D. Shear, With Democrats in Control, Biden Moves to Advance Agenda, N. Y. TIMES (Jan. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/07/business/democrats-biden-agenda.html [https://perma.cc/SXR8-Q9HX]. These slim margins, which make aggressive legislative action appear unlikely, led observers to conclude that “court reform is effectively dead for the foreseeable future.”3×3. Matt Ford, The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now, New Republic (Nov. 13, 2020), https://newrepublic.com/article/160178/supreme-court-biden-judicial-gridlock [https://perma.cc/S5ZD-8WPF]. While Ford’s article was written before the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs that gave Democrats narrow control over the Senate, he made clear his prediction did not turn on that possibility. See id; see also Mary Kay Linge, What Joe Biden and Democrats Can and Can’t Do with Control of Congress, N.Y. Post (Jan. 9, 2021, 10:45 AM), https://nypost.com/2021/01/09/what-joe-biden-and-dems-can-and-cant-do-with-control-of-congress [https://perma.cc/J7U9-652J].
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Democrats threaten to pack Supreme Court as abortion case nears

A court case that could reexamine the Roe v. Wade abortion decision has Democrats again threatening to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court announced this month it would hear oral arguments on the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after the 15th week of a woman’s pregnancy. The justices said they would limit the scope of the case to one question: Are all laws restricting pre-viability abortions unconstitutional? Lower courts struck the law down based on Supreme Court precedent. The high court, though, can change its own precedent.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Cultural, Legal Shifts May Sink Transgender Supreme Court Appeal

Justices asked to weigh in on bathroom use by transgender students. Legal and cultural shifts may give the U.S. Supreme Court reasons to again avoid controversy over transgender students and their use of school bathrooms, five years after dropping plans to hear a Virginia dispute. That case is back before...
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

LGBTQ families, advocates await Supreme Court decision on adoption

The Supreme Court is expected to make a decision in a case over religious foster care agencies discriminating against same-sex couples. The case pits religious conservatives and those who don’t believe in same-sex marriage against the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ youth are over-represented in the foster care system compared to cisgender...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Liberals Push Breyer to Quit Supreme Court So Biden Gets a Pick

A progressive group has started a campaign to pressure a sitting Supreme Court justice to retire so a Democratic president can replace him, the first step in a broader effort to focus the party’s attention on the judiciary -- the way Republicans have for decades. Yet so far, few Democratic...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump’s revenge: tilting of supreme court to the right poised to bear fruit

Cases on voting rights, abortion and gun control will be a test of the ex-president’s laser-like focus on reshaping the judiciary. Donald Trump’s presidency was capricious and chaotic, but there was one issue on which he focused with laser-like discipline: tilting the judiciary to the right. Now America is about...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Biden court packing commission holds first meeting as abortion case looms

President Biden’s commission on potentially expanding the Supreme Court held its first meeting Wednesday amid Democratic jitters over a just-accepted abortion case that will be heard by the majority Republican-nominated justices. The group of more than three dozen scholars and activists convened via webcast for just 21 minutes. The first...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court commission: Who's on it?

President Biden's Supreme Court commission includes a variety of primarily liberal legal experts, with some conservatives as well, and is tasked with providing the president with a report on the current debate around potential reforms to the court, including court packing. It is a potpourri of law school professors, retired...
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.