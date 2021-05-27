newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Iowa infant's death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman accused of helping the parents of a slain infant invent a story to cover up the baby’s injuries has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory.

Stacie Hurlburt, 49, of Sheldon, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of accessory after the fact, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Police have said Hurlburt collaborated with Lawrence Ruotolo Jr., 20, and Brittanee Baker, 21, to tell authorities that the 5-month-old girl had been hurt last July by a lamp knocked over by cats in their home.

But prosecutors say the baby was actually injured by Ruotolo on July 26 when she wouldn’t stop crying. The baby was treated and released at an emergency room, but was found the next day not breathing and died July 31 at a Sioux Falls hospital. An autopsy showed the death was caused by “a suffocation event of an indeterminate nature.”

Ruotolo and Baker have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment.

Lyons, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Mom of man who killed his father and shot 2 lawmen gets jail

LYONS, Kan. (AP) — The mother of the man who killed his father and shot two Rice County law officers in 2019 will go to jail for providing a gun to her son. Shirley Loder, who was 67 when she was charged in January, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail after she pleaded no contest, Rice County Attorney Remington Dalke said. The judge sentenced the Arlington woman to one year in jail but suspended most of that sentence in favor of probation after the jail time.
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

4 killed, 3 injured in Idaho head on crash

MARSING, Idaho (AP) — A crash on an Idaho highway killed four people and injured three others. A Honda Civic headed north on U.S. 95 near Marsing collided head on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck headed south Saturday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police. Exactly how the crash...
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateABC7 Chicago

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Man faces federal gun charge in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A man sentenced to prison on a state charge for shooting another man in Sioux City now faces a federal charge for illegally possessing the handgun allegedly used in the incident. Alejandro LaPointe, 21, of Sioux City, was indicted in April and is scheduled to be arraigned...
Iowa Statedakotanewsnow.com

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student’s death won’t be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor is warning prospective jurors that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the fatal 2018 stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown says the first-degree murder trial...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Iowa Guy Fakes His Own Death… to Get His Ex to Visit Him?

It's always a sad day when your state makes the national news for a dumb criminal story. But then again, such is life every day in Florida... Our story today comes from Sioux City which is on the far northwestern side of the state and borders Nebraska. Can we have them claim this guy?
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa Statedailyjournal.net

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...