newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

2 accused of torching cop car during Philly Floyd protest

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men were accused of setting fire to a Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicle during a 2020 demonstration in Philadelphia after the death of George Floyd, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

According to a superseding indictment, Fulton Smith, 26, of Philadelphia, and Ayoub Tabri, 25, of Arlington, Virginia, were charged with two counts of arson and one count of obstruction of law enforcement.

State troopers used two SUVs at the intersection of Broad and Vine streets to block demonstrators from accessing Interstate 676 on May 30, 2020, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors alleged a lit road flare was used to set fire to one of the vehicles.

Michael J. Driscoll, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia division, said the pair disrupted a peaceful demonstartion. “They used lawful demonstrations as cover to foment chaos, and in doing so, put people’s lives at risk,” Driscoll said in a statement.

As the peaceful demonstration turned violent, at least four police vehicles were set on fire.

If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

It could not be determined if they had retained lawyers.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Arson#Pennsylvania State Police#Protest Riot#Federal Police#Philly Floyd#Ap#Fbi#Demonstrators#Federal Prosecutors#Prison#State Troopers#Fire#Lawful Demonstrations#Obstruction#Arlington#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Associated Press

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash during police chase in Illinois

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — One man died and two other people were injured when a car that was being chased by police crashed early Sunday. The Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Police officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips and crashed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Winona, MNPosted by
The Associated Press

Winona man arrested after overnight standoff with police

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Winona man was arrested Sunday morning after an alleged domestic assault and overnight standoff with police. Police said the 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside a Winona residence Saturday night and set parts of the home on fire and threatened officers. He was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Indiana councilman and wife die after South Carolina crash

TERRE HAUT, Ind. (AP) — Elected officials in Indiana were mourning a county councilman and his wife who recently died after being struck by a car in South Carolina. Vigo County Councilman Donald Morris and Cheryl Hart were visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon and one struck Morris and Hart, who were pedestrians on a nearby sidewalk. The Horry County coroner’s office in South Carolina identified Morris and Hart on Friday.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Pilot dies, passenger injured in small plane crash in Texas

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured when a small plane crashed after touching down on the runway at a Houston-area airport, officials said. The plane crashed Saturday afternoon just after landing at Pearland Regional Airport, said Sgt. Richard Standifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said a malfunction, possibly with the landing gear, caused the plane to go off the runway and into a ditch between runways, where it struck an embankment.
Philadelphia, PAMiddletown Press

Girl, 6, hit in leg by gunfire in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by gunfire in west Philadelphia, police said. Police said the girl was wounded in the Mantua neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, police said. Police Commissioner...
Philadelphia, PAjusticenewsflash.com

After the judge dismissed the charges against the Philadelphia police, Krasner vowed to fight, and the Philadelphia police sprayed the protesters with pepper on I-676.

A former police officer in Philadelphia shot a video of protesters praying to Pepper on Interstate 676 during the civil unrest last year. All charges against him were dismissed in court on Monday. This prompted the District Attorney Larry Krasner to make a bold response to keep the case alive.