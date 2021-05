Astro has just announced that they will be offering complimentary viewing of their channels to their customers in the face of the latest lockdown. From 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 14, all Astro customers can stay at home and be safe with free watching of all kids, News, and BollyONE channels, as well as more On Demand programming on TV and Astro GO.