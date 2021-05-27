Hemostasis/Coagulation Analyzer Market: Growth, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Overview and Segmentation
“Coagulation analyzers market to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025”. The global coagulation analyzers market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders and the rising geriatric population. However, the high cost of fully automated coagulation analyzers is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.jumbonews.co.uk