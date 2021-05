I grew up in an Italian family from Long Island so knocking someone upside the head is quite common. OK, that's not PC. Usually, and I mean usually, we didn't actually do it, we just made the hand symbol for it close to the offender's thick skull. My mom (the pure Italian in the family) was quite adept at making the symbol whenever I got on her nerves, which was often but not as often as my ill-behaved sister and brother.