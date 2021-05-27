Strategic Voices: Trailer Bridge Inc. CEO Mitch Luciano envisions post-pandemic growth spurt

New Business Alliances With Lenovo And DreamWorks For Marketing, Plus Development Of Original Content Propel Company Into Second Quarter. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) today announced its 'Blue Collar Productions' subsidiary has emerged from the pandemic slowdown with a series of new work that puts the Blue Collar on track for one of its best years in recent history. Blue Collar has formed a new relationship with tech leader Lenovo to provide marketing support for its partnership alliances, along with continuing its entertainment marketing business with existing clients including streaming giants Netflix and Apple. Additionally, the original content team at Blue Collar has been engaged by Amazon Video Studios to move into development on an unscripted limited series.