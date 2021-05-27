newsbreak-logo
Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton On The Complex Factors Impacting The Workforce

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Indiana’s federal unemployment pandemic benefits end next month, as Gov. Eric Holcomb underlines unfilled jobs across the state. How do Crawfordsville employers and potential employees view the state of the job market, and what’s the most accurate way to gauge how and why hiring seems more difficult?

