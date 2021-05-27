Jacobs Farm del Cabo's Wylie Bird and Save Mart's Betty Tomao Win May Snack Cover Contest

I’ve always had a thing for grocery stores. Even as a child, I loved to browse the fluorescent aisles with my mother, moving along the shelves stacked high with bounties placed in perfect pyramids, their colorful logos calling out to me and beckoning for closer investigation. Well before I learned to cook, I was enchanted by the air of possibility. I loved to browse the fridges and freezers and imagine under what late night circumstance I might find myself delighting in a tray of Bagel Bites, or pondering when the weather might make itself amenable to fully enjoying a Santa Cruz Strawberry Lemonade on the lawn. I felt in tune with my senses there – feeling for ripeness, sniffing for freshness, assessing graphic design for quality.