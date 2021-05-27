Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Jacobs Farm del Cabo's Wylie Bird and Save Mart's Betty Tomao Win May Snack Cover Contest

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA - Just minutes after announcing The Snack cover contest last week in our newsletter, we quickly received a rapid-fire volley of found logo submissions. The competition was tight this round, but two fast-fingered industry reps came out on top to claim the $100 cash prize. If you still haven’t found the hidden logo, take a closer look at Irene Wong’s stylish outfit and you may have some luck.

www.andnowuknow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Save Mart#Snack#Fresh Buyer#The Produce Department#Supply Chain#Anuk#The Snack Magazine#Save Mart Companies#Sunshine#Sacramento#Luck#Contest Rules#Found Logo Submissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Beach Haven, NJthesandpaper.net

Famous ‘String of Pearls’ Lights Up Bird & Betty’s

The String of Pearls shines once again. Bird & Betty’s restaurant and nightclub in Beach Haven is proud to announce the addition of some of the original lights, famously deemed the “String of Pearls,” from the Dorland J. Henderson Memorial Bridge, to light up the outdoor deck and bar just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer.
Traveltimesnewspapers.com

Family Favorite Grant’s Farm Reopens Full Operations May 28

Grant’s Farm will open all park amenities to guests beginning Friday, May 28. The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Aug. 22. Social distancing, local mask-wearing requirements and other safety guidelines will be observed throughout the park to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.
Food & Drinksmrfood.com

Farm-to-Table Snack Board

When it comes to snacking or impromptu entertaining, nothing is more welcoming than a Farm-to-Table Snack Board. And with June being Dairy Month, there’s no better time than right now to take advantage of all the new and exciting items that are ready and waiting in the dairy aisle to add to it. So check out some of these easy ideas.
Laplace, LAL'Observateur

Ree Ree’s Mini Mart is built on heart

LAPLACE — Marie Smith hopes to “bring some love back to the community” with the opening of Ree Ree’s Mini Mart at 1 Ormond Blvd. Ste. C in LaPlace. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and offers a wide selection of convenience store products in a warm and welcoming environment. Store products include but are not limited to cold drinks, energy drinks, sweet and salty snacks, candy, ice cream, frozen cups, cereal, milk and household necessities.
Food & Drinkscstoredecisions.com

What’s a Snack Cake?

Snack cakes are individual-sized cakes and cream- or jelly-filled rolls, cupcakes, coffee cakes, pound cake slices and mini doughnuts that are prepackaged for grab and go. Some are frosted and some are enrobed in chocolate. The cake rolls and cupcakes usually come two or three to a package. Some also...
Grocery & SupermaketFood Network

Michelle Zauner’s Guide to H Mart

I’ve always had a thing for grocery stores. Even as a child, I loved to browse the fluorescent aisles with my mother, moving along the shelves stacked high with bounties placed in perfect pyramids, their colorful logos calling out to me and beckoning for closer investigation. Well before I learned to cook, I was enchanted by the air of possibility. I loved to browse the fridges and freezers and imagine under what late night circumstance I might find myself delighting in a tray of Bagel Bites, or pondering when the weather might make itself amenable to fully enjoying a Santa Cruz Strawberry Lemonade on the lawn. I felt in tune with my senses there – feeling for ripeness, sniffing for freshness, assessing graphic design for quality.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube:
Fitnessradiofacts.com

Injecting Cooking Oil to Create Muscles? (video)

If you thought women in the states using contructon caulk and wall plaster from Home Depot to create bigger behinds was interesting, wait until you see this. For this weekend interesting news we’d like to point out a practice and becoming increasingly dangerous and countries like Brazil. Using vegetable oil to create muscles.
Will County, ILreconnectwithnature.org

Weasel Chews Up Competition to Win First Place in May’s Portion of Photo Contest

A carnivorous weasel chewed up the competition in May’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment photo contest. Judges chose the picture as the winner from among 80 contest entries for its uniqueness and composition. The alert look on the weasel's face and the contrast with the tree trunk and the soft green background make it a rare and appealing shot.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Better Plant Adds Two Retail Chains for Distribution of Jusu Cold-Pressed Juices

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company"), a wellness company that makes and sells plant-based products, has listed its Jusu cold-pressed juices for sale in new retail locations in British Columbia including five Red Barn Markets locations in Greater Victoria, BC and two Vitasave locations in Metro Vancouver, BC.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

1933 Industries Receives Adult-Use Distribution License in Nevada and Launches Exclusive Level X Brand

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that its cultivation subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA), received approval for an Adult-Use Distribution License for the state of Nevada. The license allows the Company to transport its cannabis products directly to its wholesale accounts, without the need for an intermediary. It also enables the Company to distribute cannabis products for other licensees, while bolstering its supply chain and reducing the costs associated with third-party distribution.
Casey, IAcspdailynews.com

Casey’s Expands Delivery With Uber Eats

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey’s is partnering with Uber Eats to provide delivery services to 755 locations, seven days a week. The new service reflects Casey’s active pursuit of offering more delivery options for its pizza and other prepared foods as well as Casey’s brand products from chips to jerky to soda.
Shoppingnewsatw.com

Father’s Day win: Save 57% on a serious OtterBox backpack cooler

This story is part of Father’s Day Gift Guide 2021, featuring our top picks for dads who love tech. Drinks and ice are heavy to lug, but they feel a lot less so when you put your back and shoulders in charge instead of one arm. I was turned on to the soft backpack cooler concept a few years back, and I’ve been completely hooked ever since. Right now, Woot (an Amazon site) has the OtterBox Trooper 30-quart soft backpack cooler down more than 55% to just $130. The deal is perfectly timed for the spring and summer outdoor seasons, not to mention Father’s Day. If Dad (or you!) are a bona fide beach bum, camper, hiker or park barbecue organizer type, this will make for a very useful companion and a perfect gift to boot.
Lifestylefrankfmradio.com

Sanford Sound’s ‘Dads & Grads’ Contest – Win a $300 Gift Card

Celebrating Dads & Grads sponsored by Sanford Sound! One lucky listener will win a $300.00 gift card to Sanford Sound to give to a dad or grad they LOVE!. Which can be used for ANY of Sanford Sounds services…including audio for any power sports vehicles, side by sides, jet skis, motorcycles, boats, and gulf carts, LED lighting, remote vehicle starters, tracking devices and more!