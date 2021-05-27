Cancel
Talia Jackson's "YOU" is a dark pop gem

By Victoria Polsely
earmilk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix star and emerging pop singer-songwriter Talia Jackson is known for her soulful electro pop and R&B inspired songs centered around the artist’s failed romance and break-up grievances. In her latest offering entitled “YOU”, she shares her regrets and teaches us that sometimes love is a losing game. Reflecting on a former turbulent relationship that caused her an incredible amount of suffering, she revisits her circumstances in order to heal, but does so in a style that invokes trust, power, and hope. There’s a beautiful world to be seen inside Jackson's mind and heart.

