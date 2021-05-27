Talia Jackson's "YOU" is a dark pop gem

Arella Devorah is a singer whose critics describe her vocals as “a uniquely dark and powerful sound that moves her listeners and resonates with the deepest parts of their souls, along with a level of musical maturity that is way beyond sensational.” She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in music and began covering songs on her social media which gained a significant fan base. A self taught vocalist, she began singing in her room as a child with an unusually developed music understanding that far eclipsed her youth and untrained ear. An avid photographer, model, and painter, she blends her artistry into her musical work. She resonates with dark pop sounds, along with classical music; when describing her musical style she says “I love creating a dark sound, playing with minor piano keys, and then throwing in some beats. I want listeners to feel the emotions throughout the verses and power in the chorus.” Some of her biggest musical influences are Evanescence, Lana Del Rey, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Celion Dion, and Sia. From a young age, she fell in love with being on stage and mentions “the stage feels like home, it’s where I feel like my true self, and there is no other place I’d rather be.”