Making Kids Wear Masks Isn't Child Abuse; It's Child Safety
This transcript has been edited for clarity. My evidence-based and hopefully mostly vaccinated colleagues: According to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, a lot of us can finally get rid of these masks in the public setting. However, many of my colleagues, friends, and patients have been asking about kids. What about their unvaccinated children? Do they still have to wear masks? Well, the answer is yes, and not everyone's happy about this.www.medscape.com