INDIANAPOLIS— Brent Campbell has been named sales director at Epogee LLC, the maker of EPG, a fat reduction ingredient. He brings more than 20 years of sales experience as well as expertise in palm oil sustainability, sourcing and supply chain initiatives to his new role. Mr. Campbell most recently was key account director for Tate & Lyle’s food and beverage solutions division. Before that, he was a national account manager at AAK and director of sales and service at Golden Brands, LLC. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Charter Oak State College.