PHOTOS: First Look at the NEW Trader Sam Scene for Disney World’s Jungle Cruise
Disney announced last year that it would be updating the classic Jungle Cruise in both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland to remove some “outdated cultural depictions.”. We just found out when the ride’s makeover will be complete, and we’re so excited because it will be finished this summer in both parks! Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise has stayed open as updated get added to the ride, and today we noticed a new one!allears.net