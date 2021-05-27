PHOTOS: First Look at the NEW Trader Sam Scene for Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

There is a lot to think about when planning your Disney World vacation, and one of the first things you need to purchase is park tickets. Currently, Disney World is requiring that guests purchase both a valid theme park ticket and make a park pass reservation for the park that they plan on visiting before they arrive. So, it’s now a two-step process to get into the parks, but just how much cash will you be shelling out for that ticket? Well, let’s check it out!