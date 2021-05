And what's needed to stop it: Better information sharing among private organizations and with law enforcement agencies. "I don't have to be faster than the bear, I just have to be faster than the slowest runners," commented a cybersecurity executive to me over lunch last month. This philosophy of not being an easy target has been the cornerstone of many successful cybersecurity practices over the last two decades. It has been highly effective for organizations that have the skill and funding to outpace their peer organizations and has delayed inevitable consequences to their organizations.