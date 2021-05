NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change, racial injustice, workplace inequality, lack of equal economic opportunity, unequal access to capital, and a general sense of divisiveness are among the growing threats to the success of capitalism, which in turn threatens the prosperity of both business and society. The expectation from stakeholders—customers, employees, shareholders, and society—is for business leaders to take action to address these challenges. To that end, a new two-part report from The Conference Board offers insights for business leaders for confronting inequity and injustice in society and in their businesses.