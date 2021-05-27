Broadcast and Internet Video Software Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2026

The global size is estimated to be valued at USD 63.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 86.8 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increase in seed replacement rate, adoption of GM crops, increase in organic farming, advent of molecular breeding technology in seeds, government support, and demand from biofuel and feed manufacturing companies are some of the significant drivers for the market. Technological advancements and innovations in this market have introduced hybridization technology and GM crops, which have been gaining importance among farmers, owing to high yields and increased pests, drought situations, and disease tolerance. The US, Brazil, Argentina, China, and India are some of the key markets for seeds globally.