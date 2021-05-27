newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

San Jose’s mass shooting marks the deadliest in the Bay Area. What we know the day after

By Maggie Angst
Pasadena Star-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day after the Bay Area’s deadliest mass shooting rocked the region, authorities, community members and families of the victims remain shaken, searching for answers. The shooting, which happened early Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard, left a total of 10 people dead, including the shooter, making it the worst shooting in Bay Area history. In 1993, eight people and a gunman died in a skyscraper at 101 California Street in San Francisco.

www.pasadenastarnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fbi#California Shooting#At Scene Of Shooting#Open After Shooting#Amalgamated Transit Union#The Sheriff S Office#Vta Board#Bay Area News Group#Capital Corridor#Fbi#Atf#Bay Area History#San Jose Police#Mass#California Street#The Gunman#Open Fire#Transit Authorities#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Francisco, CAMercury News

San Francisco homicides: Three fatal shootings within 18 hours

Three people were fatally shot within 18 hours Friday and Saturday, the San Francisco police reported. • On Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, in the Excelsior district. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The victim was identified as Jose Vergara-Lopez, 31.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

1 Hospitalized Following Shooting on I-880 in San Jose: CHP

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
Oakland, CAjack1065.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California – NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) – Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https://bit.ly/3tTszks, citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of May 21

Santa Clara County officials have begun pushing residents to prepare for the impending wildfire season in Northern California. In recent years, wildfires have threatened the state earlier than usual, with dry weather, heavy winds and utility equipment failures fueling the danger. The county participates in the nationwide “Ready, Set, Go”...
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Marin County, CAPress Democrat

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.