Did we just watch one of the worst plays in baseball history?

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

“You’ve got to be kidding me.” Cubs’ short stop Javier Baez went from bouncing out to third to ending up on second base. Will Craig did something that has likely never been seen before in sports.

