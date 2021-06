Verizon has something new to offer the consumers. In this time of our lives when entertainment at home is highly appreciated, we always look for new things to do. For the avid and even just casual mobile gamers, the carrier has got some good news especially for current customers. If you are subscribed to Verizon, you can enjoy free use of Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade for six months. The value is usually $4.99 per month but Verizon is offering either at no extra cost to you.