Pandemic slows — but does not stop — wheels of justice

With the May 13 announcement from the CDC that fully-vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or socially-distance in most settings (exclusions include hospitals, nursing homes, buses, public transportation), Greenville County Schools is giving its nearly 10,000 employees the opportunity to opt out of wearing a mask. GCS is providing all employees an opt out form to be completed and returned to their supervisors. Because of the Governor’s Executive Order banning vaccine passports (permission/services tied to proof of vaccination) the employee opt out form does not require proof of vaccination. Instead, employees must declare that they have been vaccinated or they agree to release the School District of Greenville County and its schools, insurers, Board of Trustees, agents, and employees from any and all liability, harm, or damages associated or arising out of not wearing a face covering. They do not have to select which statement is applicable.